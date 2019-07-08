HELENA, Mont. — Montana officials say they confiscated over 800 bottles and cans of alcohol in a raid just days after the Yellowstone Club signed a deal to settle charges of serving booze at unlicensed bars at the private ski resort for the ultra-rich.

A Department of Revenue notice says officials took the alcohol June 25 from a terminal that serves Yellowstone Club members and others who fly into Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport on private jets.

Agency spokesman Sanjay Talwani said Monday that state officials believe the alcohol belongs to a company owned by two club executives.

The company was part of the $370,000 settlement agreement signed six days earlier that allowed Yellowstone Club bars to continue serving alcohol at the resort.

Club attorney Shane Reely didn’t immediately return a call for comment.

