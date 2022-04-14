Placeholder while article actions load

Is higher immigration the answer to surging inflation, or at least a big part of the answer? One of the side effects of rising prices has been a spike in the number of people saying so. In January, Chamber of Commerce president Suzanne Clark said we should double legal immigration: “It might be the fastest thing to do to impact inflation.”

The National Immigration Forum, which advocates higher immigration, spelled out the logic: We have too few workers, which means employers have to raise wages, which feeds inflation. Labor shortages also kink supply chains, raising prices. More immigration would relieve both types of inflationary pressure.

Washington Post columnist Catherine Rampell concludes that Democrats should increase immigration out of self-interest, since voters are much more concerned about high inflation than they are about any surge of migrants at the border.

Advertisement

It’s a line of argument that may prove seductive to Democrats. But if they act on it, the results will likely prove extremely disappointing.

A significant share of our current high inflation is a result of excess spending throughout the economy. The total amount of spending, measured by nominal GDP, has risen too rapidly since the middle of 2021.

To the extent wage gains have been unsustainably rapid, it’s a byproduct of that increase — not the cause of it. Higher immigration won’t fix that component of inflation. It’s a job for the Federal Reserve, which ought to clarify that it will raise interest rates until spending restabilizes. When the central bank lets spending grow too fast, adding workers does not make up for it. The inflationary 1970s was a time of rapid growth in the labor force.

Advertisement

The claim that immigrants can curb inflation by staffing supply chains is stronger. But it raises problems of timing and targeting. Rampell notes that the immigration bureaucracy’s slow processing of work-permit renewals is disrupting some businesses. If there’s a way to redirect resources to expedite renewals tied to critical shortages, it should be done.

Other types of immigration, though, don’t have a tight connection to supply problems. Family-based immigration, however desirable it may be on other grounds, will affect shortages of labor in particular industries only incidentally. Letting in more asylum seekers on the Mexican border, as Rampell also advocates, would have an even more incidental effect, especially since they are typically not allowed to work.

And while supply chains have been snarled for longer than many forecasters had expected a year ago, they are a dubious basis for making long-term changes to immigration policy. Higher immigration from 2024 onward is not going to alleviate shortages in 2022 and 2023. By the time many of the newcomers arrive, we will have gone through all the pains of post-Covid reopening.

Advertisement

Higher immigration will surely lower some prices by making immigrants compete with one another more. For higher immigration to exert long-run downward pressure on the price level, though, it would have to raise the productive capacity of the economy so that there are more goods and services for any given amount of spending.

Note, though, that this kind of economic benefit from immigration is a little removed from the conversation we’re having about spiking prices today. For much of the last decade, inflation has been low and not a pressing public concern. But if higher immigration boosts productivity, it does so whether inflation is low or high. If increased productivity is a reason to want more immigrants now, it would have been an equally strong reason to want it in a low-inflation year such as 2019.

Or, rather, an equally weak one. Many studies have found that immigration expands the economy, but that’s a trivial result. If immigration raises productivity, rather than just making the economy bigger in numbers, it should create spillover benefits for others — native-born Americans and previous immigrants. The National Academies of Science attempted to estimate this “immigration surplus” in 2016, and concluded that it increased incomes by 0.31 percent as an “upper limit.”

Advertisement

That’s a gain, but it’s a very small one. It makes more sense to set immigration policy by reference to other considerations, such as our humanitarian concern for would-be Americans from other lands and our desire for social cohesion. Higher immigration may or may not be worth having, but it is not going to provide a big boost to our standard of living — or do much against inflation.

There are also reasons for skepticism about the political utility of higher immigration as a Democratic answer to inflation. It creates a suspicion that Democrats want more immigration as a way of bringing wages down — which is, after all, what some pro-immigration arguments imply. Even if they avoid creating that impression, it smacks of opportunism.

If Democrats follow this advice, voters may reach the judgment that inflation took the Joe Biden administration by surprise, that it has no handle on it, and that it is using it as an excuse to push for policies that won’t have much effect on it but that Democrats already wanted for other reasons. They’d be right.

Advertisement

More From Other Writers at Bloomberg Opinion:

• Fed Won’t Be Swayed Even If Inflation Has Peaked: Jonathan Levin

• A Cooler Jobs Market Is Just What This Economy Needs: Conor Sen

• Inflation’s New Normal Will Be 4%. Get Used to It: Allison Schrager

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Ramesh Ponnuru is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist. He is the editor of National Review, a contributor to CNN and a fellow at the American Enterprise Institute.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

GiftOutline Gift Article