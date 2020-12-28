The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said it received 47 reports of the blades falling off, two reports of people being hit by them and four reports of the blades causing property damage.
Owners of the fans should stop using them immediately and inspect them for blades aren’t secure or have a gap between them and the base of the fan, the CPSC said.
King of Fans, which makes the ceiling fans, published a video on its website with instructions on how to inspect the fan. The company said it will replace any of the faulty ceiling fans for free.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.