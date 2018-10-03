TRENTON, N.J. — New Jersey’s Supreme Court has dismissed more than 500 lawsuits against the maker of an acne drug that caused some patients to develop a gastrointestinal disease.

The court ruled Wednesday that Hoffmann-LaRoche’s warning labels for its Accutane treatment were adequate.

Plaintiffs have contended the warnings should have said Accutane “causes,” rather than “is associated with,” inflammatory bowel disease.

A trial court had dismissed the suits in 2015, but an appeals court had reinstated most of them.

The Supreme Court also ruled the 532 product-liability claims from patients in multiple states were properly consolidated in New Jersey, where Hoffmann-LaRoche has its principal place of business.

