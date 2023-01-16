Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

There is plenty of financial doom to be found flicking through UK consumer news these days. Yet putting to one side the dire consequences of the cost-of-living crisis, the picture for homeowners needing to refinance their mortgages is improving significantly — good news for both the housing market and consumers. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight With 85% of mortgages at fixed rates but most of them lasting only for two years, there was always going to be a reckoning as the Bank of England raised official interest rates in the past year to 3.5% from near zero. But mortgage rates have come down from their November peak even as the central bank has continued to tighten policy.

The premium that lenders charge for taking individual borrower risk compared with market interest rates is lower now, at around 100 basis points above the BOE rate. It had widened to more than 250 basis points in the aftermath of Liz Truss’s train wreck of tax plans in September. Furthermore, there is a substantial increase in the amount and variety of mortgage offerings available.

In the UK, lenders typically commit to a mortgage offer for six months, to allow buyers sufficient time to navigate the legal process. Lenders ran for the hills when underlying gilt yields started rising rapidly, withdrawing products. Until the market calmed, many smaller lenders resorted to offering rates that were essentially priced to avoid business, which raised the average headline rate even though very little business was actually done at these elevated levels. According to data compiled by retail financial data firm Moneyfacts Group Plc, tallying the best available two-year fixed-rate deals from the largest six UK lenders who supply more than 70% of home loans shows it was always possible to secure a rate just below 6%.

The mortgage availability picture has dramatically improved, despite the BOE having doubled interest rates since late September. There are more than 3,600 mortgage products currently on the Moneyfacts website, up from 2,250 in October. The average shelf life of a mortgage product has fallen to 15 days – the joint lowest on record — but, unlike in October, this is due to lenders reducing rates on offer to become more competitive.

The previous market preference for two-year fixed-rate mortgage deals is rapidly morphing into demand for five- and 10-year deals. It helps that the interest-rate swap yield curve, where lenders hedge their net exposure, has inverted with two-year swaps currently at 4.32%, five years at 3.86% and 10 years at 3.60%. Banks and mortgage lenders are in decent shape, and with interest-rate volatility subsiding, they’re competing harder for business at a time when mortgage demand is relatively subdued.

Nationwide Building Society is offering two-year fixed deals at 4.84%, and five-year money at 4.43%, though there are even lower rates available from smaller lenders who have decided it is safe to go back into the water. Lloyds Banking Group Plc is offering a 10-year deal at 4%. It is even possible to get a buy-to-let deal for landlords at a similar level. Variable tracker deals, which are linked to the BOE base rate, are available at 3.74% from Barclays Plc. Unsecured one-year personal loans on a credit card are available at rates as low as 3.5%. The body language of lenders is that they clearly don’t expect interest rates to rise much further, and want to build their loan books at these levels.

The improvement in the mortgage market doesn’t provide much solace to borrowers who will see the percentage of their incomes dedicated to servicing their home loans jump, given that more than half of the 1.4 million fixed-rate mortgage that expire this year will have to be refinanced at double their current borrowing costs. But at least the worst-case scenario of 6% rates or higher has been averted. While that won’t stop house prices correcting lower after a stellar run since the pandemic, it should at least ameliorate the downturn.

