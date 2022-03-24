Home price growth slowed after many of these mortgage-rate shocks but has rarely turned negative, at least in nominal terms. The big exception was the mortgage rate increases that started around the summer of 2005, preceding the housing bust and the Great Recession. Even then, however, homes didn’t begin to lose value until 2007.

For now, the stock of homes for sale remains historically tight, and the proportion of homes that go immediately under contract in the week they’re listed is still above 30%, according to Altos Research Chief Executive Officer Mike Simonsen. Speaking on Bloomberg Television on Wednesday, Simonsen said he expects housing inventory to increase a bit year-over-year in the second half of 2022, but “no big wave.”

In other words, prices have powerful tailwinds to counteract the mortgage-rate headwind, and there’s no sign that this housing market has run its course. As my Bloomberg Opinion colleague Conor Sen pointed out, even Fed Governor Christopher Waller said in a speech Thursday that he was trying to find a home in Washington and knew firsthand that “the market is crazy.” That’s the right choice of words, and the current pace of home price appreciation is neither healthy nor sustainable. The runup should clearly slow, but that doesn’t mean prices are going to drop anytime soon, even as mortgage rates lift off.

