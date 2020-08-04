Ralph Lauren Corp., down $3.04 to $66.68.
The upscale clothing company reported a loss in its latest quarter that was wider than analysts were expecting.
BP plc, up $1.65 to $23.74.
The London-based oil company said it will increase spending on low-carbon technology 10-fold to $5 billion a year over the next decade.
Take-Two Interactive Software Inc., up $9.84 to $177.52.
The maker of Grand Theft Auto and NBA 2K said homebound players bought more games during coronavirus shutdowns.
Tenet Healthcare Corp., up 18 cents to $26.59.
The hospital operator reported revenue in its latest quarter that fell short of what analysts were expecting.
Texas Roadhouse Inc., up $2.34 to $59.68.
The restaurant chain reported results that weren’t as bad as analysts had been expecting.
AMC Networks Inc., up 50 cents to $24.43.
The operator of AMC, IFC and other channels reported better earnings and revenue than Wall Street analysts forecast.
