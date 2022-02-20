Each cube has a ring light and phone mount for taking selfies. Staff members are on hand to help with taking photos too.

“I would like to just dispel the myth that family can’t work together,” Tawana Randolph said. “We have had a huge amount of fun and we look forward to a huge amount of success building this business.”

Randolph said her daughter Chelsea Haskins came up with the studio name — Say Cheezz! Selfie Studio — and her husband and son designed the logo.

Randolph and Haskins started kicking around the idea for the studio about a year ago, and by summer they’d incorporated their business.

The two women worked together to brainstorm the ideas for their themed photo cubes, and did the painting and wallpapering themselves. When they couldn’t find props they wanted, they made their own.

The backdrops are a product of their creativity, but there’s no right way to take a selfie in the studio.

They see the business as a judgment-free space for others to showcase their own creativity whether it comes in the form of a selfie or video.

Although they just opened this month, they’ve already had customers ranging from 2 to 85 years old.

“We decided to come to Newport News because we just saw some areas and some youth that may need some positive role models and positive activities,” Randolph said.

They’re planning to bring in DJs and host theme nights. They’re also in the works of partnering with local organizations that provide support for young people.

“We have a very close-knit family — I’m very family-oriented,” Haskins said. “This is a family-run business and I think we’re just opening our arms for a bigger hug around the community.”

Randolph, 48, said she was a single parent for a long time and she knows the importance of finding safe, fun and affordable places for children and teenagers to hang out. She wants Say Cheezz to be that place.

“Saying it will pay off doesn’t always mean monetarily,” Randolph said. “Paying it forward comes in all different ways. If we can help to keep kids out of trouble that’s just as gratifying as making the money.”

The studio isn’t just for people in Newport News or on the Peninsula.

One of the cubes features street signs from major roads all around Hampton Roads. There’s also a graffiti wall with the names of the seven cities and a 757 wall of fame that pays homage to athletes and celebrities from Hampton Roads.

The women currently live in Hampton, but they’ve lived in cities around the region and Haskins graduated from Norfolk State University in 2016.

They’re hoping the spot in Newport News is just the beginning for Say Cheezz. Randolph says if there’s enough interest, they hope to be able to build a second studio in Hampton or near Williamsburg.