Motorola: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO — CHICAGO — Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $589 million. On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had profit of $3.43. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $3.60 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.43 per share.

The communications equipment maker posted revenue of $2.71 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.53 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Motorola expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.02 to $2.07. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $3.43.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $11.10 to $11.22 per share, with revenue ranging from $9.65 billion to $9.7 billion.

