Mr Cooper: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

COPPELL, Texas — COPPELL, Texas — Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP) on Friday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1 million.
The reinsurance company posted revenue of $303 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $360 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $923 million, or $12.50 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.46 billion.
