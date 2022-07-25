Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Barely a year ago Volkswagen AG boss Herbert Diess was secure enough in his role. Though the outspoken former BMW AG executive repeatedly clashed with trade unions after his appointment in 2018, his ambitious electric-vehicle strategy and very public bromance with Tesla Inc.’s Elon Musk caught the eye of US retail investors, sending the shares surging. VW’s American arm even joked about changing the corporate name to “Voltswagen.”

On Friday, Diess was unceremoniously ousted after shocking once too often for the liking of VW’s family owners, the Porsche and Piech clan. He’s been replaced by someone less provocative and more congenial -- and closer to the owners. Oliver Blume, the boss of VW’s very profitable Porsche subsidiary. (Blume will retain his job running the 911 maker in addition to managing the much larger VW group.) The change should cool internal tensions, but Blume mustn’t lose VW’s new dynamism and value-creation potential.

The group’s transformation from metal-basher to software-enabled electric-vehicle giant won’t happen unless the person at the top is prepared to make unpopular decisions. Whatever Diess’s faults as a manager and communicator, he didn’t duck those challenges.

VW’s shares might have collapsed had such an abrupt exit happened last year (when Diess’s relations with labor representatives further deteriorated after he raised the possibility of job cuts). Investors valued his frankness (he lauded Tesla’s innovation and agility while bemoaning VW’s productivity) and the strategic vision that helped VW move on from the disastrous diesel-emissions scandal. VW even initiated a plan for an initial public offering of the Porsche sports car unit, scheduled for later this year.

But lately investors haven’t supported him in the only way that matters: by buying the stock. Due to a combination of recession worries, VW’s underperformance in China and software-development delays for which Diess must shoulder part of the blame, the shares have fallen 45% from the peak last year. That decline made it easier for VW powerbrokers to fire him. In short: The iconoclast broke many eggs, but neglected to complete the omelet.

Diess’s departure will revive worries that VW is effectively ungovernable. The Porsche and Piech families, the trade unions and the state of Lower Saxony call the shots, not fund managers in London, Frankfurt or New York. They don’t always agree, but preserving jobs tends to take priority. That explains why the group is one of the world’s largest private-sector employers, with about 670,000 employees. The CEO somehow has to placate these interest groups while totally transforming VW’s production and technology in the coming decade as combustion engines are phased out. The last Porsche chief executive who became VW group CEO, Matthias Müller, lasted less than three years before deciding in 2018 it wasn’t much fun (Diess replaced him). Needless to say, Musk doesn’t have any of this baggage at Tesla.

Blume is no a pushover. He brings heaps of production experience and, with the launch of the electric Porsche Taycan (which now outsells the 911), he proved he can do radical stuff without ruffling the wrong feathers.

My guess is he’ll emphasize evolution rather than revolution. Blume sees scope for clean e-fuels to prolong the combustion engine era, for example. And what of Diess’s insistence that VW develop a group-wide proprietary vehicle software stack to rival Google and Apple (so VW is also valued more like a Silicon Valley giant)? The effort delayed important model launches such as the electric Porsche Macan. Lately, Porsche executives seem less bothered about who makes the software, providing it actually works.

His appointment also does nothing to improve VW’s woeful corporate governance. Having Blume run Porsche and VW as the parent prepares to sell a 25% stake in Porsche to IPO investors is a classic VW fudge. So much for the promised extra independence Porsche will get from being separately listed (as I’ve argued, the IPO will in fact help cement family control over a beloved asset).

The auto industy is fortunate to have some impressive leaders as it embarks on epochal and risky change. Jim Farley at Ford Motor Co., Ola Kallenius at Mercedes-Benz Group AG, General Motors Co.’s Mary Barra and Carlos Tavares of Stellantis NV are among those skillfully managing radical change while bringing workers along on the ride. Blume’s task is arguably the hardest of all, and he won’t succeed by always being the nice guy. Hopefully, VW’s stakeholders will let him get on with the job of overtaking Tesla. But I wouldn’t bet on it.

