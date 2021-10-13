Chocolate Soul Revival plans to use its grant from the Ms. Foundation to expand its team and hire an administrator to oversee its application for 501(c)(3) status, which would certify it as a tax-exempt charitable organization, as well as for additional training and to “create some space to reflect,” Elise said. “One of the things that oppression creates is a state of emergency,” she said. “It’s really important to be able to take a step back to be reflective, to look at what’s working and what’s not and be able to make adjustments.”