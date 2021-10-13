For instance, Cathy O’Neil has noted that Facebook’s machine-learning algorithms don’t work well enough in stopping harmful content. (I agree.) The company could double its 15,000 content moderators, as suggested by a recent academic study. But Facebook could also bring its existing moderators out of the shadows. The contract workers are required to sign strict NDAs and aren’t allowed to talk about their work with friends and family, according to Cori Crider, the founder of tech advocacy group Foxglove Legal, which has helped several former moderators take legal action against Facebook over allegations of psychological damage. Facebook has said content reviewers could take breaks when they needed and were not pressured to make hasty decisions.