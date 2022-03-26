Pumps were used to drain water as muddy conditions in the rainy Guizhou region hampered the search. One excavator stopped working after getting partially stuck, state broadcaster CCTV said.

No survivors have been found, and the cause of the crash remained a mystery. An air traffic controller tried to contact the pilots several times after seeing the plane’s altitude drop sharply but got no reply, officials have said.

Searchers found the cockpit voice recorder on Wednesday but have yet to find the flight data recorder.

Authorities said Saturday that forensic and criminal investigation experts had confirmed the identities of 114 passengers and six crew members, or 120 of the 132 people on the flight.

The domestic flight from the city of Kunming in southwestern China was flying at 29,000 feet (8,800 meters) when it suddenly plunged to the ground, shortly before it would have started its descent to the airport in Guangzhou, a provincial capital and export manufacturing hub near Hong Kong on China’s southeastern coast.