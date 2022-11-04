Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Last December, we all made fun of the company that laid off 900 workers via Zoom call. That now seems downright humane compared to informing employees of their fate in a message that may have gone to spam. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Elon Musk, as part of his effort to make Twitter Inc. either profitable or dead, plans to lay off half its staff today in a mass email. In an emailed warning of the layoffs, Twitter told workers to watch for the subject line “Your Role at Twitter.” The company helpfully suggested employees “check your email, including your spam folder.”

Some employees didn’t even have to go that far, apparently. They were informed via Google password rejection:

You could argue these employees had plenty of notice. Reports of mass layoffs coming at Twitter, regardless of who owned the company, have been circulating for weeks. Tech takeovers and mass layoffs go together like a horse and carriage. This is business, not preschool.

But if you care about Twitter as a service or an investment, then you kind of have to worry about how clumsily these layoffs are being handled, especially in the broader context of Musk’s butterfingered management of the site he took over just a week ago.

After firing the board and top management, Musk has been frantically throwing random ideas at the wall to see if they’ll stick, including his infamous plan to charge people money for verification. He started off with a $20 price for that feature — which actually protects Twitter, not users, but never mind — then haggled himself down to $8 in public negotiations with Stephen King, the author of “ The Stand,” an epic struggle of good versus evil. Then he mocked power users who didn’t want to pay for a product that has no value to them. These are not the actions of someone with a carefully considered business plan.

The Washington Post reports Musk is running Twitter about as deftly as Donald Trump ran the country, leaving employees in constant dread and confusion about the company’s future and having to “follow their new leaders’ Twitter feeds for updates essential to their work.” Meanwhile, Musk is busy tweeting personal attacks and dangerous misinformation to his 113 million followers. Sounds familiar. It also sounds like the evil twin of Tom from MySpace.

Caring about a company’s governance may sound pathetically woke. But it is never a good sign when a company joins the Layoff Hall of Infamy along with Better.com (the Zoom firer), Patch (conference call) and RadioShack (mass email). It’s also another expensive distraction for a company that can hardly afford one: Workers in California have already filed a class-action lawsuit accusing Twitter of not giving fired workers enough notice. Other employees might file their own suits. Chasing off skilled employees, advertisers and the customers who generate Twitter’s most valuable content might help the company turn a profit, but it’s hard to see how.

Then there’s the whole issue of Twitter’s plan to launch the $8 verification plan just a day before the election, with half the staff gone and much of the other half demoralized. Under this plan, I could theoretically pay $8 to get a blue check mark, declare myself “Herschel Wa1ker” and wreak havoc on Georgia’s senate race. Will there be any content moderators to stop me? They’ll find out via email today.

