Another day, another sign that Elon Musk seems to be deliberately steering Twitter Inc. toward bankruptcy. The volatile billionaire has cut a large number of the company’s contract workers without warning, according to CNBC, or some 4,400 out of 5,500 contractors, the tech newsletter Platformer reported over the weekend. Many of those people were content moderators.

Worries about content moderation have been at the heart of why many of the site’s advertisers, such as General Motors Co. and Pfizer Inc., have suspended business with Twitter, adopting a wait-and-see approach. This latest development gives advertisers another reason to stay away for a longer period, draining Twitter of much-needed capital. Ads contribute about 90% of Twitter’s revenue.

Without an adequate number of content moderators, there is a greater chance that hate speech, harassment, misinformation and spam will grow on the site. That is a bigger problem for Twitter than for sites like Google or Facebook, where ads are based on search results or more specific targeting. On Twitter, advertisers want to create a positive awareness of their brands, and that is going to get much harder.

Social platforms use artificial-intelligence systems to flag harassment, child nudity and other toxic content, but they still need humans as a backstop to distinguish between, say, what’s a joke and what’s bullying, or what’s art and what’s lewd. Often dealing with the mental trauma of regularly seeing the worst possible images and epithets the internet has to offer, these people are the unsung heroes of social media.

Broadly speaking, AI systems aren’t reliable at moderating social media posts, according to a 2020 report from the Translatlantic Working Group, a project of the Annenberg Public Policy Center of the University of Pennsylvania. Facebook’s own AI is estimated to remove just 2% of the viewed content that breaks hate-speech rules, according to an internal memo published by the Wall Street Journal last year. Facebook said that the prevalence of such content was shrinking. Its parent Meta Platforms Inc. employs about 15,000 people as content moderators.

Firing the contractors won’t be covered by Musk’s plans to establish a “content moderator council,” which will deal with high-profile issues like whether to allow Donald Trump back onto the platform. Much more content on Twitter will now be left to machines, potentially undoing the platform’s good work in weeding out misinformation and foreign fake accounts over the last two years.

That is certain to further damage Twitter’s reputation in the eyes of advertisers, who have been warned that Twitter is now a “high risk” platform. GroupM, a large media agency that buys advertising on behalf of brands like Nestle SA and Ford Motor Co., published a “risk reassessment” of Twitter dated Nov. 11th, citing “increasing Twitter toxicity” and the turmoil of management resignations, according to a document reviewed by Bloomberg Opinion. The document was also reported by media news site Digiday.

The GroupM document says that to meet its concerns, Twitter needs to demonstrate its “commitment to effective content moderation” and bring down incidents of toxic content and hate speech. But Musk has done the opposite.

Much as Twitter needed to be streamlined, Musk has overdone it in his brutal gutting of the company’s infrastructure, as if he were tearing down the foundations of a house that needed redecorating and put it at risk of toppling over.

The world’s richest man is desperate to recoup his $44 billion purchase of Twitter. But advertisers could care less about how efficient Musk makes the company. They simply don’t want their ads next to spam and hate speech. It is hard to see advertising dollars flowing back into Twitter any time soon, no matter how much Musk might try propping things up with his other companies. That’ll make it harder to keep Twitter solvent in the long run.

