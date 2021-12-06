She and Win Myint, who served as president in the last civilian government, were found guilty of inciting dissent against the military and flouting Covid restrictions while campaigning for the November 2020 elections, and a court sentenced them to four years in prison. The State Administration Council later halved their sentences and said they could serve them at an undisclosed location outside prison, according to a statement carried by state TV. If convicted of the other charges against her -- including corruption and violating the Official Secrets Act -- Suu Kyi could still spend the rest of her life in jail. The head of her legal defense team, Khin Maung Zaw, has described all the allegations against her as groundless. Election workers appointed by the junta have not said clearly whether they will dissolve Suu Kyi’s pro-democracy party, the National League for Democracy (NLD). She has vowed that it will continue its work “for the people.”