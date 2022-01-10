She and Win Myint, who served as president in the last civilian government, were found guilty of inciting dissent against the military and flouting Covid restrictions while campaigning for the November 2020 elections. They were sentenced in December to four years in prison, which was later reduced to two. She received another four years after being convicted in January of a second round of charges including illegally importing and possessing unlicensed walkie-talkies. Upcoming verdicts on other, more serious charges including corruption and violating the Official Secrets Act could add decades to the tally. Her legal defense team has described all the allegations against her as groundless. Election workers appointed by the junta have not said clearly whether they will dissolve Suu Kyi’s pro-democracy party, the National League for Democracy (NLD). She has vowed that it will continue its work “for the people.”