Myriad: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SALT LAKE CITY — SALT LAKE CITY — Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $42.3 million in its fourth quarter.
The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 16 cents per share.
The molecular diagnostic company posted revenue of $177.8 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $169.2 million.
For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $112 million, or $1.39 per share. Revenue was reported as $678.4 million.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MYGN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MYGN