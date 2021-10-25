Have no doubt, a cognitive transition will be forced on the Fed as inflationary pressures continue to climb and as markets start to question the policy stance more intensely. Indeed, the almost dogmatic adherence to a strict transitory line has given way in some places to notions of “extended transitory,” “persistently transitory” and “rolling transitory” — compromise formulations that, unfortunately, lack analytical rigor given that the whole point of a transitory process is that it doesn’t last long enough to change behaviors. Yet consumer and producer behaviors are already changing in response to high and persistent inflation, as is that of some governments, such as China, and central banks, especially those in developing countries but also in a growing number of advanced economies.