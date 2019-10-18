“The merger of NASCAR and ISC represents a historic moment for our sport,” France said. “There is much work ahead of us, but we’re pleased with the progress made to position our sport for success.”

Absent from the leadership is Brian France, who had served as chairman and CEO of NASCAR until he was arrested for drunken driving in August 2008. He took an indefinite leave of absence that soon become permanent, though France stands to receive more than $71 million for his ISC shares.

The merged company will remain based in Daytona Beach, Florida.

“This sport has meant so much to our family and we are committed to leading NASCAR through this next chapter of growth,” France Kennedy said. “Combining the two companies will allow us to capture the best aspects of both operations. Our stronger organization will allow us to take advantage of the tremendous opportunities to grow the sport over the next decade plus.”

