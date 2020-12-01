By Associated PressDecember 1, 2020 at 7:39 AM ESTNEW YORK — Nasdaq seeks authority to require boardroom diversity at Nasdaq-listed companies, including at least 1 woman, 1 minority.Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightcomment0 CommentsToday’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy