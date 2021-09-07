China’s private education sector could also serve as a warning for other industries that Beijing might view as high-pressure, exploitative or misaligned with national goals. These broad policies fall under the collective mantra of “common prosperity,” a doctrine put forth by Xi that includes reining in technology companies and reorienting industry toward the greater good rather than individual wealth or fame.While there’s no suggestion yet that these private schools will incur any level of state ownership — a process underway for data providers — strict rules on profits, pricing and marketing are akin to de facto nationalization.