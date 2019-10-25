She’s considered a princess because she’s a descendant of the family that ruled Hawaii before the kingdom’s 1893 overthrow.

Board members of her foundation and ex-employees say her wife is manipulating her. Lawyers for the couple dispute that.

Native Hawaiians have been watching the case because they’re concerned about the fate of the foundation she set up to benefit Hawaiians.

The couple’s lawyers said Friday that Kawananakoa should be able to do what she wants with her money.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD