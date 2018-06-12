Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30 shoots around Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) in Game 4 of basketball’s NBA Finals on Friday, June 8, 2018, in Cleveland. The Warriors defeated the Cavaliers 108-85 to sweep the series. (Gregory Shamus/Pool Photo via AP) (Associated Press)

NEW YORK — The NBA Finals have given ABC a victory in the television ratings last week, but it must have been hard for network executives not to wonder what could have been.

The Nielsen company said that the third and fourth games of the Warriors-Cavaliers series were the two most-watched shows on television last week. It was the fourth straight year those two teams have met for the NBA crown.

But a more competitive series would have meant a lot more viewers. A seven-game series would have been a gold mine.

The week’s other big event for ABC was an appearance by the Kardashians and Kanye West on “Celebrity Family Feud.” That drew a higher rating than the Tony Awards on CBS.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.