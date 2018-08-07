NEW YORK — NBC cut through the summer doldrums with the best week for a television network since the NBA Finals were seen on ABC two months ago.

The Nielsen company said Tuesday the network was led, as usual in the summer months, by “America’s Got Talent.” The competition show was seen by 11.8 million people last week, more than four million more than anything else on television.

NBC added a new competition series to its warm-weather lineup in “Making It,” a crafting series co-hosted by former “Parks and Recreation” co-stars Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman. Its audience of 5.2 million people made it the most-watched new series of the summer.

