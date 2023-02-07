NCR: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

ATLANTA — ATLANTA — NCR Corp. (NCR) on Tuesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $16 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had a loss of 15 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, came to 79 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 82 cents per share.

The maker of ATMs and other hardware and software to handle payments posted revenue of $2.01 billion in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.04 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $60 million, or 31 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $7.84 billion.

Advertisement

For the current quarter ending in March, NCR expects its per-share earnings to range from 55 cents to 60 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.8 billion to $1.9 billion for the fiscal first quarter.

NCR expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.30 to $3.50 per share, with revenue ranging from $7.8 billion to $8 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NCR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NCR

GiftOutline Gift Article