In this photo taken Wednesday, June 20, 2018, an anti-Brexit, pro-EU supporter holds an EU flag and a placard during a protest backdropped by the Houses of Parliament in London. The divisions opened up by the 2016 referendum have not healed, but hardened, splitting Britain into two camps: leavers and remainers. Almost the only thing the two groups share is pessimism about the way Brexit is going. (Matt Dunham/Associated Press)

LONDON — A survey finds that almost half of European Union business leaders have cut U.K. investment since Britain voted to leave the European Union two years ago.

The report published Monday by law firm Baker McKenzie surveyed over 800 business leaders in six key EU countries.

It finds that despite European outrage over Brexit, 95 percent of companies in the countries surveyed say that the U.K. is important to their business.

Eric Lasry, a partner at the law firm, said that, “Ultimately, business people don’t want the relationship with the U.K. to break down completely.”

The survey finds that European businesses support a post-Brexit trade deal that is as close as possible, and three quarters say the EU should also make concessions to the U.K. to secure a functioning trading relationship.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.