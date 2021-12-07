In the third season of “Silicon Valley,” Gavin Belson, fictional founder of the tech giant Hooli, calls an all-hands meeting and opens his remarks by saying, “I didn’t think it would be this hard, but goodbyes are always hard, especially when I am the one saying goodbye.” It sounds like he’s gearing up to announce his own resignation, but instead he lays off an entire division. He adds, mournfully, “It is I who must remain and bear the heavy burden of their failure. It is my fault. I trusted them to get the job done.”