Compare and contrast this mass sacking with the one performed last week by Vishal Garg — CEO of Better.com, a real-life fintech mortgage unicorn worth an estimated $6.9 billion — who called a hasty Zoom meeting with 900 employees to invite them all to no longer work for the company.
“It’s been a really, really challenging decision to make,” Garg says at the start of a video posted to TikTok (content warning for many curse words). “This is the second time in my career that I’m doing this, and I do not want to do this. The last time I did it I cried. This time I hope to be stronger.”
After getting the important matter of his own feelings out of the way, Garg says he is laying off about 15% of the company “for a number of reasons: the market, efficiency [pause] and [longer pause] performances [a pause so long you think he might have fallen asleep] and productivity.”
This was apparently just the prow of a submerged ocean liner of emotion Garg felt about the laid-off employees. These were revealed in an anonymous blog post, in which Garg called them a bunch of slackers who only worked two hours a day and were “stealing” from the company, according to Fortune. In a post-firing meeting, Insider reports, Garg told remaining employees he should have canned the others long ago.
In fact, anybody working for Garg might have first gotten a clue about his judgment of their skills last year, when Forbes reports he emailed them: “You are TOO DAMN SLOW. You are a bunch of DUMB DOLPHINS and … DUMB DOLPHINS get caught in nets and eaten by sharks. SO STOP IT. STOP IT. STOP IT RIGHT NOW. YOU ARE EMBARRASSING ME.”
Maybe it’s just me, but if I ever got an email from my boss calling me a DUMB DOLPHIN, I might just keep my resume updated from then on, maybe make some LinkedIn connections with Sea World.
Anyway, after the “reasons” came Garg’s real gut-punch: “If you’re on this call you are part of the unlucky group that is being laid off. Your employment here is terminated. Effective immediately.” Please see the linked TikTok video above for a flavor of the employee response (again, so many curse words).
With Garg’s performance, Better.com joins the pantheon of worst firings ever, including Patch’s conference-call firing in 2014 and RadioShack’s layoff email in 2006. You can’t help but wonder if this company, which delayed its planned public listing via SPAC, has a similar fate in store.
Mark Gongloff is an editor with Bloomberg Opinion.
