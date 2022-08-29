Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Neel Kashkari, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, just said what markets have long suspected but what active central bankers haven’t dared to admit: Markets need to go down — in fact, that’s the point of the Fed’s interest-rate increases and marathon jawboning. And that was the objective of Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s annual speech in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, which triggered the worst equity market selloff since June.

Here’s Kashkari’s quote to Bloomberg’s Odd Lots podcast with Joe Weisenthal and Tracy Alloway:

“I was actually happy to see how Chair Powell’s Jackson Hole speech was received,” Kashkari said in an interview with Bloomberg’s Odd Lots podcast on Monday, reflecting on the steep drop after Powell spoke. “People now understand the seriousness of our commitment to getting inflation back down to 2%.”

On one hand, the sentiment is obvious. Since early in the year, it’s been clear that buoyant markets ran contrary to the Fed’s stated objective of fighting inflation. The central bank has crude tools, and one of them is to curb the demand side of the supply-demand equation by making people feel a little poorer, as I wrote in March when the Fed was starting its interest-rate campaign. My Bloomberg Opinion colleague Bill Dudley, who served as president of the New York Fed, shared that view in his piece “If Stocks Don’t Fall, the Fed Needs to Force Them.”

Markets still didn’t quite get it, as became clear during the market rally this summer that swept up most risk assets. The upshot? Powell decided to deliver perhaps his most parsimonious and direct policy speech ever on where interest rates are going and how long they will stay there. Now, we have Kashkari — who isn’t a voter this year on the Federal Open Market Committee — saying in no uncertain terms that market strength in this environment is a bad thing. Here he is again in the Odd Lots interview, which will be released in full later this week:

“I certainly was not excited to see the stock market rallying after our last Federal Open Market Committee meeting,” he said. “Because I know how committed we all are to getting inflation down. And I somehow think the markets were misunderstanding that.”

Clearly, this is not your parents’ opaque Fed, where market participants had to read the tea lives. Some observers still keep overthinking matters, assuming the Fed is playing some sort of three-dimensional chess (it’s not.) In cases like this, the central bank is telling us exactly what it wants, and all markets have to do is listen.

Jonathan Levin has worked as a Bloomberg journalist in Latin America and the U.S., covering finance, markets and M&A. Most recently, he has served as the company’s Miami bureau chief. He is a CFA charterholder.

