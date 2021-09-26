The way Gorsuch managed the potential threat to his path of legal advancement is that he spent only one year in Oxford instead of the usual two or three. (Either he spent most of his time in the library or I did, because I was there at the same time and hung out with many Americans who were headed for legal careers, and yet don’t recall meeting him.) Then he came back to the U.S. in 1993 to clerk for retired Justice Byron White at the Supreme Court, a job that got him assigned to work with Justice Anthony Kennedy, for whom Kavanaugh was clerking the same year.