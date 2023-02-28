Nektar: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SAN FRANCISCO — SAN FRANCISCO — Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $59.7 million in its fourth quarter. The San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 32 cents per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 45 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $22 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $21.9 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $368.2 million, or $1.97 per share. Revenue was reported as $92.1 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NKTR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NKTR

GiftOutline Gift Article