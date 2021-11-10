If pushing for the sale of YNAP is part of Loeb’s plans, he may be knocking on an open door. But getting rid of the internet-based retailer of Loewe bags, Halston gowns and Cartier watches would be the straightforward part. The more challenging activist play would be influencing the company with Chairman Johann Rupert at the helm. He holds 10% of the equity and 51% of the voting rights. Until recently, Richemont had been trailing rivals LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE and Kering SA.