CSX Corp., up 78 cents to $69.78

The railroad operator beat Wall Street’s third-quarter profit forecasts as it controlled costs and offset a dip in volume.

Alcoa Corp., up $1.14 to $20.30

The bauxite, alumina and aluminum products company will restructure after giving investors a lackluster third-quarter financial report.

Textron Inc., down $2.72 to $47.75

The maker of Cessna small planes and Bell helicopters trimmed its full-year profit forecast.

Morgan Stanley, up 65 cents to $43.44

The investment bank’s third-quarter profit and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.

Honeywell International Inc., up $3.89 to $167.52

The industrial conglomerate reported surprisingly strong third-quarter profit and issued a solid forecast.

United Rentals Inc., up $6.23 to $127.90

The equipment rental company said growth from construction markets helped boost revenue and profit above Wall Street forecasts.

