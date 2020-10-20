The company appears to be inching toward higher subscription rates in the U.S. It’s already implemented them in Canada, where the market often serves as a testing ground for its southern neighbor. The price of a standard plan, Netflix’s most popular, increased for Canadians by C$1 (76 cents in U.S. dollars) to C$15 a month; its premium service for 4K streaming went up C$2 to C$19 a month. The last time the company had a price hike in the U.S. was January 2019, so it’s about due for another. And for further signs that Netflix is thinking differently about pricing: It’s phasing out free trials, so forget about creating phony Gmail addresses to avert a steeper bill.

At this point, Netflix doesn’t need to offer free trials as the popularity of its shows travel by word of mouth and meme. Just before the September quarter ended, Nielsen reported that Netflix’s “Ratched” starring Sarah Paulson — a prequel to the novel, “One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest” — was the top streaming program across Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ and Hulu. In fact, Netflix hogged nine of the top 10 spots. It also expects to have a greater number of new original programs in 2021, though they may lean toward the second half of the year because of the Hollywood shutdown. And there’s simply not much else on television lately.

While it may be in bad form to raise prices during a recession, users continue to suggest they wouldn’t mind paying more for Netflix. That’s because Netflix still provides the biggest bang for your buck relative to any other forms of TV entertainment, and that’s been especially true during the Covid-19 pandemic. Netflix had a relative advantage going into the pandemic because unlike its rivals, most of its productions for the year were already wrapped up. In a survey that Wall Street research firm Cowen & Co. regularly conducts, 53% of respondents said in September that they’d be willing to pay more for Netflix than they already do — a jump from 48% at the end of last year.

Regardless of how long the pandemic persists, and as much of a leader as it is now, Netflix’s growth is slowing in the U.S., and so it’s going to need another way to pay for its immense content bills. Once Hollywood can fully return to filming, the company is likely to ramp up spending again and resume burning cash, as executives foreshadowed in last quarter’s letter to shareholders. Plus, there’s the impending Disney threat. Walt Disney Co. just announced a shakeup that entails reorganizing its media operations around its streaming initiatives. That means the full force and imaginative brilliance of Disney is behind its budding streaming business, and its studios have been given direct orders to make it their life’s mission to propel Disney+. Until now, Disney+ has thrived mostly on brand power while lacking much in the way of actual new content — that’s about to change.

The streaming wars haven’t been as brutal as the moniker indicates. Netflix has been enjoying an easy lead, and executives may be thinking now’s the time to cash in on its primacy before other fledgling rivals such as HBO Max figure out what they’ve been doing wrong.

