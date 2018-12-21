FILE- This July 17, 2017, file photo shows a Netflix logo on an iPhone in Philadelphia. Netflix, Inc. reports earnings Monday, July 16, 2018. Netflix started 2018 with almost 118 million subscribers and went on to win its first feature-film Oscar. It briefly surpassed Disney as the most valuable U.S. media company and lured the likes of superstar show runners Shonda Rhimes and Ryan Murphy, not to mention Barack and Michelle Obama. For that and more, Netflix has been named The Associated Press Entertainer of the Year, voted by members of the news cooperative and AP entertainment reporters. (Matt Rourke, File/Associated Press)

NEW YORK — Netflix has been named Entertainer of the Year by The Associated Press.

The streaming service started 2018 with almost 118 million subscribers and went on to win its first feature-film Oscar. It briefly surpassed Disney as the most valuable U.S. media company and lured the likes of superstar show runners Shonda Rhimes and Ryan Murphy, not to mention Barack and Michelle Obama.

Netflix’s chief content officer Ted Sarandos says the company is ‘humbled’ by the honor.

Netflix topped other candidates including Donald Glover, Ariana Grande, Bradley Cooper and Michelle Obama, among others.

