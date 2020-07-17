First Horizon National Corp., down 7 cents to $9.23.
The bank holding company beat analysts’ second-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., down 34 cents to $15.27.
Federal officials extended the U.S. ban on cruise ships through the end of September as coronavirus infections rise.
LendingTree Inc., up $7.14 to $324.82.
The financial services company raised its financial forecasts on strong refinancing demand from its home segment.
Regions Financial Corp., down 48 cents to $10.32.
The holding company for Regions Bank reported a surprising second-quarter loss.
BlackRock Inc., up $20.76 to $587.72.
The investment firm’s second-quarter financial results beat Wall Street forecasts on strong investment income.
Netflix Inc., down $34.40 to $492.99.
The streaming video giant disappointed investors with its forecast for subscriber growth.
