Perhaps most surprising is the company’s latest position on ads, which it has long shunned. Netflix CFO Spencer Neumann raised eyebrows at an investor conference when he said “never say never” in regard to ads on the streaming platform. While it currently has “no plans” for advertisements, Netflix competitors have already made the leap: HBO Max offers a lower-priced subscription tier that includes ads during the shows while Disney+ announced it will roll out a similar offering later this year.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Writing in Mobile Dev Memo, analyst Eric Seufert notes that Netflix has all the pieces in place for an ad network:

“The components of a scaled personalization engine are not substantially different from that of an advertising platform. With the exception of a bidding system and an interface for creating campaigns, Netflix’s personalization infrastructure contains everything needed for serving personalized ads, and it could be co-opted to do that.”

As far back as 2015, Netflix said its personalization and recommendation engine was so effective, it added $1 billion a year to the company’s revenue (mostly by reducing churn).

Seufert tells me that Netflix — which makes $30 billion a year on subscriptions — could “instantly scale” an ads business to $2 billion to $3 billion. LinkedIn (more than $3 billion a year) and Amazon (more than $31 billion) are two examples of platforms that built large ad businesses separate from their main moneymakers.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Is an ad network the best solution for Netflix?

With its audience (222 million subscribers) and infrastructure, Seufert believes that Netflix could create more value by building a publishing platform for app developers. Here’s a breakdown:

• A new ad landscape: Apple’s new iPhone privacy policy means that you can’t transmit data from users to apps, significantly reducing the efficacy of mobile ads (Meta says the new policy will cost it $10 billion in 2022).

• First-party data is more valuable: Platforms that rely mostly on their own user data (content interactions, purchases) are much less affected by Apple’s changes.

• The Netflix opportunity: The streaming company has a lot of first-party data on its subscribers that would be very valuable to app developers (who are otherwise stuck with less accurate mobile targeting). Netflix can use its existing mobile app to attract and host content creators.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Here’s how that would work: Someone creates a Netflix-branded fitness app. Based on people who view fitness-related content (that wouldn’t be me), Netflix promotes the app to those users. The company can extend this exact model across verticals to create an entire app ecosystem, which Seufert calls a “content fortress.”

While the benefit is clear for mobile app developers, Netflix wins in two ways:

• Free apps are top-of-funnel: They can cross-promote the core Netflix streaming service (and reverse the growth slowdown).

• Another revenue stream: However the apps monetize, Netflix can take a cut in exchange for hosting them in its ecosystem (this business model is also “more defensible” than selling ads, per Seufert).

Story continues below advertisement

Netflix is already aggressively building out a mobile game business. In the past six months, it’s acquired two mobile game studios and has plans to build out a library of content. The games are bundled within the existing subscription, though. Under the content fortress model, the games would be free and used to drive new users to the Netflix app.

Advertisement

Former Viacom exec Andrew Rosen writes in the PARQOR newsletter that Netflix’s new ad stance is just a signal that its “knows subscription alone may not drive its business forever.”

A content fortress for mobile developers is certainly an option to consider. It has advantages compared with ads — not least that it would be far more popular than “no more password-sharing please.”

Story continues below advertisement

More From Other Writers at Bloomberg Opinion:

• The Great Video Game Consolidation Is Just Beginning: Tae Kim

• Netflix Can’t Rely on Price Increases Alone: David Wainer

• Netflix Is Winning Streaming’s Own ‘Squid Game’: Tara Lachapelle

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Trung Phan is the co-host of the Not Investment Advice podcast and writes the SatPost newsletter. He was formerly the lead writer for the Hustle, a tech newsletter.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion