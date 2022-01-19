Unfortunately for Netflix investors, rival Walt Disney Co. is reaping much of the benefit from the growing interest because it owns sports network ESPN, which holds the Formula One license in the U.S. Average viewership of Formula One events on ESPN surged 56% last year, according to the sports network. (Disney’s ABC also shows some races.)
While rivals from Amazon.com Inc. to Apple Inc. to Disney have looked for ways to capitalize on live sports streaming, Netflix has so far bucked the trend, judging its dollars are better spent on airing sports-adjacent content such as “The Last Dance,” a documentary about Michael Jordan, or the recently announced PGA tour docuseries.
Yet while competing for licensing rights to major league sports like the NFL or the NBA may not make sense at this stage, a deal with Formula One would allow Netflix to dip a toe into live sports in a way that would be complementary to its hugely successful show.
For now, Netflix says it isn’t interested in sports licensing. In a July call with analysts, co-CEO Ted Sarandos said it wasn’t clear how Netflix, which reports fourth-quarter earnings on Thursday, could add value.
“Our fundamental product is on-demand and advertising-free, and sports tends to be live and packed with advertising,’’ he said.
Another problem for Netflix is that sports licensing is incredibly expensive and highly fragmented by region.
Yet Netflix hasn’t ruled out buying the rights to Formula One. Reed Hastings, the co-founder and co-CEO, startled those accustomed to his usual dismissal of live sports when he told Der Spiegel last year that if Formula One did come up for sale, Netflix would consider buying it.
Kannan Venkateshwar, who follows Netflix for Barclays, noted in November that while many mainstream sports tend to be tied to a region (think Red Sox versus Yankees, or Pakistan versus India in cricket), niche sports like UFC, WWE or Formula One can more easily traverse borders on a global streaming platform like Netflix.
Venkateshwar recommended Netflix bid for the Formula One broadcast rights in the U.S. in 2022 and Europe in 2023/2024. ESPN, meanwhile, has said it intends to renew its Formula One partnership.
As it seeks to evolve into a broader entertainment hub, Netflix recently broke with its strict approach to content, moving into video games. Adding niche sports could be a way to increase its stickiness with sports fans, giving Netflix, which raised the price of its monthly subscription packages by $1 to $2 in the U.S. last week, more room to raise prices in the future. While obstacles abound, sports could help Netflix “defend its turf against Amazon Prime, which is already going into sports in a big way with the NFL,’’ Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Geetha Ranganathan said in an email.
All streaming platforms face the risk of losing subscribers once viewers have watched their favorite shows. Adding Formula One to the platform would give “Drive to Survive” fans yet another reason to stay with Netflix.
