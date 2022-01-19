As it seeks to evolve into a broader entertainment hub, Netflix recently broke with its strict approach to content, moving into video games. Adding niche sports could be a way to increase its stickiness with sports fans, giving Netflix, which raised the price of its monthly subscription packages by $1 to $2 in the U.S. last week, more room to raise prices in the future. While obstacles abound, sports could help Netflix “defend its turf against Amazon Prime, which is already going into sports in a big way with the NFL,’’ Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Geetha Ranganathan said in an email.