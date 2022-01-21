Intuitive Surgical Inc., down $23.20 to $269.53.
The surgical device maker warned investors that COVID-19 will likely continue to hurt procedure volumes.
Ecolab Inc., down $18.08 to $195.09.
The cleaning, food-safety and pest-control services company warned that supply chain disruptions and COVID-19 crimped fourth-quarter earnings.
Peloton Interactive Inc., up $2.84 to $27.06.
The maker of exercise bikes and treadmills said fiscal second-quarter revenue would meet previous estimates.
Bank OZK, up 92 cents to $48.15.
The bank’s fourth-quarter financial results beat Wall Street forecasts.
SunPower Corp., down $3.22 to $15.80.
The solar products and services company warned of a potential product defect that could result in $27 million in charges.
M&T Bank Corp., down $6.24 to $160.11.
Bond yields fell and weighed down banks, which rely on higher yields to charge more lucrative interest on loans.