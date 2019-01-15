NEW YORK — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Tuesday:

Netflix Inc., up $21.70 to $354.64

The video streaming company said it will raise prices for its U.S. subscribers.

Microsoft Corp., up $2.96 to $105.01

Technology stocks got a boost from news that China is moving to stimulate economic growth.

Wells Fargo & Co., down 75 cents to $47.67

The consumer bank’s revenue fell short of expectations as its business remains restrained by federal regulators.

Sherwin-Williams Co., down $16.36 to $381.44

The paint and coatings maker gave disappointing forecasts and said its sales weakened in October and November.

CVS Health Corp., down $1.60 to $63.74

The company said Walmart is leaving its Caremark pharmacy benefits management business.

UnitedHealth Group Inc., up $8.81 to $256.87

The largest U.S. health insurer had a stronger-than-expected fourth quarter.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp., up $12.60 to $162.09

The medical device company said it paid $180 million to settle a series of patent disputes with Boston Scientific.

First Republic Bank, up $9.99 to $94.33

The bank’s profit was better than analysts expected and its revenue was far higher than anticipated.

