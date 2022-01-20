The weak outlook, which the company attributed to a “Covid overhang” and economic hardship in places like Latin America, sent jitters through the streaming world. Shares of streaming companies including Walt Disney Co. and Roku Inc. dropped in after-hours trading as investors anticipated the slowdown in subscriber growth would be widespread.One surprise for Netflix was its strong performance in its home market. In the U.S. and Canada, the company added 1.2 million subscribers, around double what analysts were anticipating, bringing its total paid membership count to 75.2 million in the region.