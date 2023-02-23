NETSTREIT: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS — DALLAS — NETSTREIT Corp. (NTST) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter. The results exceeded Wall Street expectations.
Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.
The company said it had net income of $2.8 million, or 5 cents per share.
NETSTREIT, based in Dallas, posted revenue of $27.3 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $26.1 million.
For the year, the company reported funds from operations of $58.5 million. Revenue was reported as $96.3 million.
NETSTREIT expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $1.17 to $1.23 per share.
