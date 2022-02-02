While investors were braced for signs of slowing user growth, they were taken aback by the extent to which the company expected to lose out on ad dollars as competitors such as TikTok gain ground. Meta’s Instagram platform has its own short-form video feature called Reels, but TikTok, owned by ByteDance Ltd., dominates the space for short user-generated videos. Meta is not only losing consumers to TikTok but also seeing lower revenue from ads destined for the shorter format on its own apps.