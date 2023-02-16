Nevro: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. — REDWOOD CITY, Calif. — Nevro Corp. (NVRO) on Thursday reported a loss of $19.2 million in its fourth quarter.

The Redwood City, California-based company said it had a loss of 54 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 49 cents per share.