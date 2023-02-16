The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Nevro: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

February 16, 2023 at 5:14 p.m. EST

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. — REDWOOD CITY, Calif. — Nevro Corp. (NVRO) on Thursday reported a loss of $19.2 million in its fourth quarter.

The Redwood City, California-based company said it had a loss of 54 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 49 cents per share.

The maker of an electrical implant that treats leg and back pain posted revenue of $113.8 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $113.3 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NVRO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NVRO

