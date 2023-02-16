Nevro: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. — REDWOOD CITY, Calif. — Nevro Corp. (NVRO) on Thursday reported a loss of $19.2 million in its fourth quarter.
The maker of an electrical implant that treats leg and back pain posted revenue of $113.8 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $113.3 million.
