Treasury officials said they were considering a recommendation from primary bond dealers to auction the bonds in a range of $10 billion to $13 billion each quarter. Officials said they will announce the size of the auctions and further details in May.

Treasury announced last month that it was bringing back the 20-year bond, which it had last auctioned in 1986. The 20-year length was chosen after officials considered proposals for a 50-year or 100-year bond.

The government currently sells 10-year notes and 30-year Treasury bonds but is examining new ways to finance the government’s soaring deficits.

The Congressional Budget Office last week estimated that the deficit this year will hit $1.02 trillion and will remain over $1 trillion annually over the next decade.