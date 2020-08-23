Amid a rise in coronavirus cases attributed in a large part to returning tourists, Austria imposed new rules this weekend requiring that the personal details of all travelers be recorded at the border, even if just passing through Austria.
The border traffic jams consisted primarily of German and Dutch tourists on their way home, APA reported.
By Sunday morning, Austrian officials were forced to relax the new restrictions to get the traffic moving again, performing only spot checks of random vehicles, Austria’s ORF broadcaster reported. Waiting times at the border were still several hours, however.
