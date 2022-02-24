Story continues below advertisement

It’s a tricky moment: Venkat has to keep up with the big banks in front of him and ahead of the small, fast-moving fintechs snapping at his heels. For the bank to consider targeting sustainably higher returns, investment will be key. But it’s hard to spend heavily until investors trust the returns.

Barclays’s record profits of 7.3 billion pounds ($9.9 billion) in 2021 were nearly three times 2020 earnings, helped by a big swing in Covid-related bad debt charges – 653 million pounds were released from reserves last year, while 2020 was blitzed by 4.8 billion pounds of costs.

The return on tangible equity of 13.4% for 2021 was the first double-digit return in more than a decade. Keeping it above 10% is Venkat’s main existing target. If he does that, the stock will be worth more than its current 45% discount to forecast book value.

But there are headwinds. Barclays’s biggest unit is its corporate investment bank, the source of more than half of revenue and two-thirds of pretax profit. The stunning industrywide investment-banking boom of the past two years will inevitably fade: bond and currency trading, historically the biggest money maker, suffered a 30% revenue fall in dollar terms already last year versus the year before, worse than other debt-focused rivals. That was partly down to a big loss in currency trading.

Venkat has no plans to either grow or shrink the investment bank, just to maintain a top-six ranking. Barclays lifted bonuses by 23% last year, less than U.S. rivals but says total pay for its top bankers is competitive in a hot market. As a European bank, it has a cap on bonuses and pays higher fixed salaries instead. That might make it easier to retain key moneymakers if they know more of their pay is guaranteed. But it might be costlier for shareholders if activity takes a nose dive.

The consumer and payments businesses are where Barclays wants to grow — and needs to invest. Barclays’s strategy, molded by Staley before his departure, was to emulate JPMorgan Chase & Co., with a retail business that balances out an investment bank across business cycles. It’s no accident that Barclays has the biggest collection of JPMorgan alumni in senior roles after Wells Fargo & Co.

More investment is required to keep up with the JPs — although the U.S. bank itself is testing investor nerves with its $3.5 billion spending program right now, which it says is crucial to fighting off challengers of all sizes across all its businesses.

Venkat’s current plan is to keep investment at roughly the same rate as the past few years. That has included 500 million pounds to improve its payments technology and marketing. This is where banks compete with technology-focused challengers like Adyen NV or Block Inc. and fast-growing, buy-now-pay-later start-ups like Klarna.

In the U.K., only 35% of Barclays’s roughly 1 million small and medium-sized business banking customers also use its payments services, Venkat said. There’s room to grow, but the bank will have to be smart and fast. The question across all the consumer digital and related businesses is what he can afford to do. Even in the U.K., JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. are coming after Barclays’s big consumer base with internet-only banks.

Record profits and 1.5 billion pounds in share buybacks are a nice way to introduce yourself as CEO. Venkat’s challenge is going to be how to keep investor interest fresh and happy.

