The departures announced Tuesday include the company’s chief merchandising officer, marketing officer, digital officer, it’s general counsel and its chief administrative officer. The company’s chief brand officer resigned last week.
Mark Tritton was named CEO about two months ago after successfully rejuvenating Target’s private label brands while launching 30 new brands at the retailer as its chief merchandising officer.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.